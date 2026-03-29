SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

SIMA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIM Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 23.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 521,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,820,000.

About SIM Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Since completing its initial public offering in March 2021, the company has focused on identifying targets in the technology, digital media, sports, entertainment and consumer sectors.

The proceeds from its IPO are held in a trust account pending shareholder approval of its initial business combination.

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