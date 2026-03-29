MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Announces Earnings Results

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 211.01% and a negative return on equity of 74.39%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

MSAI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

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