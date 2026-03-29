Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $359.47 and last traded at $361.83. 61,544,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 61,305,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

Tesla Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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