Spire Wealth Management Purchases 14,291 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,863,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837,732 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,178,000 after purchasing an additional 786,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,663 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,313,000 after buying an additional 1,065,415 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0%

BATS IEFA opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

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