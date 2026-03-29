Short Interest in Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP) Drops By 44.1%

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,524 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the February 26th total of 20,597 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Busey Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSEP opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. Busey Financial has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

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Busey Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%.

Busey Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSEP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. It operates primarily through its banking subsidiary, Busey Bank, offering a range of financial solutions to consumer, business and institutional clients. The company focuses on community-driven banking with local decision-making and personalized service models.

The company’s main business activities include commercial lending, consumer deposit accounts, treasury and cash management services, and mortgage origination.

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