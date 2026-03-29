CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Up 39.0% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 784,771 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 26th total of 564,570 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 512,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLD opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 2.09.

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CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CareCloud had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.96%.CareCloud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CareCloud

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 380,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CareCloud by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 60,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

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CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

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