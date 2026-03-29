Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.