Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $533,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,742,000 after acquiring an additional 104,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,288,000 after acquiring an additional 521,180 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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