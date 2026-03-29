Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 10,714 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $344,645,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 383.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,817,000 after purchasing an additional 494,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,043,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 469,641 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.