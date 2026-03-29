Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,112,336,000 after buying an additional 4,925,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.06, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

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About Intel

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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