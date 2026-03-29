Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of VBK opened at $294.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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