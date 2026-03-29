Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 238.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

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