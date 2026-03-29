Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Position Reduced by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $50,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VONG stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.1418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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