Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 8,589 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Columbia Threadneedle highlighted strong AI chip demand that helped TSMC rally, underlining robust end-market demand and revenue visibility for foundry leaders. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Soared on Strong AI Chip Demand
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC has announced an aggressive 2026 capex plan ($52B–$56B) focused on advanced nodes and global fabs to capture AI compute demand — a near-term cash outflow that strengthens its long-term manufacturing moat and pricing power. Will TSM’s Aggressive Capex Plan Strengthen Its Foundry Dominance?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses from Fool/MarketBeat reinforce the narrative that TSMC is central to the AI hardware buildout (pricing power, capacity squeeze, and strategic supplier relationships), supporting a bullish medium-term outlook for margins and cash flow. TSMC Has a Monopoly on Making AI Chips. Here’s Why This Stock Could Be the Safest Bet in the $700 Billion Capex Boom.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent insider buying reported (Bor?Zen Tien purchased shares) gives a modest positive signal about management/insider conviction. Bor-Zen Tien Acquires 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: The ALPS Nautilus SMR, Nuclear & Technology ETF replaced TSM with Broadcom in a March rebalance — a small, fund-specific headwind but not indicative of broad selling pressure. New Nuclear ETF Swaps TSM for Broadcom in Rebalance
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note large institutional flows and 13F activity across mega-caps; headlines on institutional selling are mixed and not clearly targeted at TSM, so impact is ambiguous. Institutional Investors Are Selling One of Wall Street’s Premier Trillion-Dollar Club Members (No, Not Nvidia!)
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: recent coverage of Middle East tensions has sharpened focus on Taiwan-related supply risk (TSMC concentrates advanced node production in Taiwan), which could trigger risk-premium flows if escalation concerns rise. The Iran War Puts a Spotlight on Taiwan Risk. There’s More at Stake for Your Portfolio.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
TSM stock opened at $327.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.84 and a 200 day moving average of $312.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.