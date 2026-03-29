Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American States Water Company $AWR

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 610.5% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 14,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

American States Water Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $75.11 on Friday. American States Water Company has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 19.82%. Analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

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