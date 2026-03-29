LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 38,423 Shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF $TAFM

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the quarter. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF comprises about 2.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned 5.62% of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $25,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,568,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,968 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,394,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,634.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 141,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,257.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 126,172 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 83,692 shares in the last quarter.

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AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.93.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

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