Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.3636.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE WPM opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,079,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 289,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,469,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,595,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,977,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,285,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded WPM from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $160 price target (~28.5% upside vs. the current quote), signaling conviction from a major broker that the shares have meaningful upside. Article Title Article Title

UBS upgraded WPM from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $160 price target (~28.5% upside vs. the current quote), signaling conviction from a major broker that the shares have meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased several near-term and FY estimates for WPM (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2028), and lifted FY2026 to $3.33 EPS from $3.25 — upgrades that improve the earnings outlook even though Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat summary of analyst notes) Article Title

Zacks Research increased several near-term and FY estimates for WPM (Q1/Q2/Q3 and FY2026/FY2028), and lifted FY2026 to $3.33 EPS from $3.25 — upgrades that improve the earnings outlook even though Zacks retains a “Hold” rating. (Source: MarketBeat summary of analyst notes) Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals are supporting the outlook: WPM reported record operating cash flow (US$1.9B in 2025 vs US$1.03B in 2024), strong sales and net income for 2025, and the board approved an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend — concrete cash-generation and shareholder-return signals. Article Title

Company fundamentals are supporting the outlook: WPM reported record operating cash flow (US$1.9B in 2025 vs US$1.03B in 2024), strong sales and net income for 2025, and the board approved an 18% increase in the quarterly dividend — concrete cash-generation and shareholder-return signals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary pieces from Zacks highlight WPM as a strong growth/quality name and question the sustainability of the free-cash-flow rally (key variables: production growth and gold prices). These are useful context items but mostly reinforce existing data rather than introduce new catalysts. Article Title

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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