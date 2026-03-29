Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,677,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $737.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $764.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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