United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total transaction of $5,359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,648.40. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.81, for a total transaction of $5,090,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,707,270.53. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 356,320 shares of company stock valued at $176,808,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $466.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $522.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.13. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $549.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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