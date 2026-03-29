Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 7,450 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,132,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of LEU opened at $183.37 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.Centrus Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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