Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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