Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 31,637 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,637 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Down 3.4%

V opened at $295.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.32 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.86.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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