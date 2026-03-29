Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires 61,290 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 425.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 61,290 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.68 and a 200-day moving average of $332.86. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.32 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $535.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.