B. Riley Financial Raises Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Price Target to $13.00

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley Financial from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 165.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

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Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 469,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 9,841.86%.The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,013 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Perspective Therapeutics

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Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

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Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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