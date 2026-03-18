Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $383.13 and last traded at $383.8550, with a volume of 186629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $422.00 target price (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.00.

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Chemed Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.09 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.83 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $806,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,719 shares in the company, valued at $37,785,626.42. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 33.0% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 170,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,480,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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