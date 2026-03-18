HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Stock Price

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Fold from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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Fold Price Performance

Insider Activity at Fold

NASDAQ FLD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 243,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fold has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,557.96. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,120 shares of company stock valued at $143,439. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fold by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Fold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid Q4 & full?year 2025 results: revenue rose 34% to $31.8M and transaction volume climbed 46% to $960M. The company launched a Fold Bitcoin Credit Card, expanded enterprise services, and retired convertible notes — all items that improve growth visibility and simplify the cap table. Earnings Release

Solid Q4 & full?year 2025 results: revenue rose 34% to $31.8M and transaction volume climbed 46% to $960M. The company launched a Fold Bitcoin Credit Card, expanded enterprise services, and retired convertible notes — all items that improve growth visibility and simplify the cap table. Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance: Cantor Fitzgerald kept an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target (down from $4.50), which still implies sizable upside from current levels and can support renewed investor interest despite the lowered target. Analyst Note

Analyst stance: Cantor Fitzgerald kept an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target (down from $4.50), which still implies sizable upside from current levels and can support renewed investor interest despite the lowered target. Positive Sentiment: After?hours buying: reports of a >12% after?hours rally indicate traders are reacting favorably to the earnings/strategy and analyst commentary, suggesting renewed demand outside regular trading. After-hours Coverage

After?hours buying: reports of a >12% after?hours rally indicate traders are reacting favorably to the earnings/strategy and analyst commentary, suggesting renewed demand outside regular trading. Neutral Sentiment: Industry foldable phone news (Apple iPhone Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Pixel fold rumors) is generating media attention using the word “fold,” but this hardware news is largely unrelated to Fold Holdings’ fintech/crypto rewards business and is unlikely to move fundamentals. Apple Fold Renders

Industry foldable phone news (Apple iPhone Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Pixel fold rumors) is generating media attention using the word “fold,” but this hardware news is largely unrelated to Fold Holdings’ fintech/crypto rewards business and is unlikely to move fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional foldable device comparisons and leaks are airing across tech sites; useful for sector noise but not directly material to FLD’s business. Fold Comparisons

Additional foldable device comparisons and leaks are airing across tech sites; useful for sector noise but not directly material to FLD’s business. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation/headwinds: the stock is trading below its 50?day ($1.76) and 200?day ($2.77) moving averages, and the company remains unprofitable (negative P/E), which can leave shares vulnerable to short?term selling despite positive operating trends. (Market trading volume was above average during the session.)

Fold Company Profile

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Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

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