Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 584 shares.The stock last traded at $33.45 and had previously closed at $34.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

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Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company’s offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

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