ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,079 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 2,472 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26.

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The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector. LGRO was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

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