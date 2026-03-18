ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,079 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 2,472 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.26.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
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