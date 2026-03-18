OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Update

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,398,242 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 1,673,046 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 505,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 139.5% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 202,446 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,081,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 142,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,100. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.21. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPRX

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

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