Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 151,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 72,571 shares.The stock last traded at $54.23 and had previously closed at $54.37.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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