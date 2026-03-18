Docusign Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) used its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call to spotlight growing adoption of its AI-native Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform, steady core eSignature trends, and a shift in how the company plans to communicate top-line performance going forward.

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Fourth-quarter and full-year results

CEO Allan Thygesen said fiscal 2026 was “defined by consistent execution,” and described the company as positioned to begin accelerating growth. In the fourth quarter, revenue was $837 million, up 8% year over year, while billings surpassed $1 billion for the first time, rising 10% year over year. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) ended at roughly $3.3 billion, up 8% year over year, with IAM representing about 11% of ARR.

CFO Blake Grayson added that subscription revenue in Q4 was $819 million, also up 8% year over year. For the full fiscal year 2026, total revenue was $3.2 billion, up 8%, with subscription revenue also $3.2 billion, up 9%. Grayson said foreign exchange provided an approximately 80-basis-point year-over-year benefit to Q4 revenue and a roughly 20-basis-point benefit to full-year revenue, and noted fiscal 2026 results also saw a slight tailwind from digital add-ons launched late in fiscal 2025.

Grayson also highlighted improvements in profitability and cash flow. Non-GAAP operating income for Q4 was $247 million, up 10% year over year, and non-GAAP operating margin was 29.5%, up 70 basis points. Full-year non-GAAP operating income was $968 million, up 9%, with operating margin reaching 30% for the first time. Free cash flow totaled more than $1 billion for the year, and was $350 million in Q4.

IAM adoption and product direction

Management emphasized the pace of IAM adoption. Thygesen said that after about 18 months, IAM customers are generating over $350 million in ARR, with strong retention and expansion. Grayson specified that IAM represented about $350 million in ARR, or 10.8% of company ARR at the end of Q4, up from 2.3% at the end of fiscal 2025. He added that early IAM renewal cohorts are “performing better than the company average,” while noting it remains early with a small sample size.

Thygesen described IAM as an end-to-end platform spanning front-office workflows (connecting sales to legal, finance, and operations and integrating with CRM platforms) and back-office use cases such as procurement and legal. He cited customer examples including Aon implementing IAM to surface intelligence in legacy agreements, and Bank of Queensland signing a three-year strategic agreement and upgrading to IAM through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Looking ahead, Thygesen said fiscal 2027 priorities are centered on growing IAM by helping customers automate workflows and by expanding the company’s AI data and innovation advantage. He also said IAM is becoming “the center of gravity” across direct sales, partners, and product-led growth, and that the company will add a top-down, C-suite-focused enterprise motion.

In fiscal 2027, DocuSign plans to broaden IAM’s “surface area” by introducing new IAM SKUs for specific functions, including HR and procurement, and by building “richer agentic tools for legal teams.” Thygesen also pointed to planned enhancements in trust and compliance, including deeper permissioning, access management, and auditing, as well as expanded extensibility to enterprise-focused third-party applications.

AI data advantage and partnerships

Thygesen said DocuSign’s AI advantage is increasingly tied to customer-consented private agreements. He reported that the number of private consented agreements ingested into DocuSign Navigator has expanded to more than 200 million, up from 150 million in December. He said DocuSign believes it can achieve up to a 15 percentage point improvement in precision and recall compared to models trained on public contract data, and that AI processing costs have been optimized “by upwards of 50x” compared to running direct prompts on large language models.

On partnerships, Thygesen discussed integrations with major AI providers. He said DocuSign partnered with Anthropic to make IAM available as part of Claude’s “Cowork,” and that the DocuSign MCP connector is in beta through Anthropic’s connectors directory. He added that IAM also connects via MCP server to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, GitHub Copilot Studio, and Salesforce’s Agentforce. Thygesen told analysts the company’s strategy is to make DocuSign’s agreement data and actions available “wherever” customers work, whether through DocuSign’s interface, enterprise applications such as Salesforce and SAP, or emerging chatbot surfaces.

Core eSignature trends and retention

While IAM was the central growth narrative, management said eSignature remains a key part of the platform. Thygesen noted DocuSign added AI capabilities to eSignature in Q4 and said the company continues to see year-over-year growth in the eSignature base, particularly among customers spending $300,000 or more annually. He also said Q4 envelope consumption increased year over year at near multi-year highs, with healthy and consistent growth in envelopes sent.

Grayson reported dollar net retention (DNR) of 102% in Q4, up from 101% in the prior year and showing moderate sequential improvement over the last six quarters. He also said both consumption (envelope utilization) and the volume of envelopes sent improved year over year.

Capital return, buybacks, and updated reporting approach

DocuSign highlighted capital return activity and an expanded share repurchase authorization. Grayson said the company ended the quarter with approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and no debt. In Q4, DocuSign repurchased $269 million of shares, the largest quarterly buyback to date, and repurchased $869 million for the full year. He also said the company established a 10b5-1 program in Q4, and that $158 million in shares had already been repurchased in Q1 under that program.

The company expanded its repurchase program by $2 billion, bringing total remaining authorization to $2.6 billion. Thygesen said strong cash flow will support the repurchase program, while the company reinvests go-to-market efficiencies into increased R&D investment to accelerate the roadmap.

Separately, Grayson said Q4 would be the last time the company reports billings as a top-line metric, as it shifts to discussing ARR going forward.

Guidance

ARR: Expected year-over-year growth of 8.25% to 8.75% to $3.551 billion at the midpoint by the end of Q4 fiscal 2027. Grayson said the company expects IAM to represent approximately 18% of total ARR by the end of fiscal 2027, driving IAM to well over $600 million in ARR.

Expected year-over-year growth of 8.25% to 8.75% to $3.551 billion at the midpoint by the end of Q4 fiscal 2027. Grayson said the company expects IAM to represent approximately 18% of total ARR by the end of fiscal 2027, driving IAM to well over $600 million in ARR. Revenue: Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $822 million to $826 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue of $3.484 billion to $3.496 billion.

Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $822 million to $826 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue of $3.484 billion to $3.496 billion. Margins: Non-GAAP gross margin guidance of 80.8% to 81.2% for Q1 and 81.5% to 82.0% for fiscal 2027; non-GAAP operating margin of 29.0% to 29.5% for Q1 and 30.0% to 30.5% for fiscal 2027.

During Q&A, management reiterated that growth drivers include both expansion bookings—primarily driven by IAM—and continued retention improvements, with eSignature still comprising most of the installed base. Thygesen said the company is launching IAM consumption-based subscription pricing in Q1, describing it as a service-credits model similar in concept to DocuSign’s envelope-based approach. He said the model has been tested with 40 to 50 customers and will be used broadly for enterprise customers, while commercial customers may continue to see simpler pricing.

On vertical strategy, Thygesen said the company remains broadly horizontal but is increasingly focused on functional use cases such as customer experience, procurement, and HR. He added DocuSign invests extra in financial services, healthcare, and government due to the complexity and value of those markets.

About Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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