Head-To-Head Analysis: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) versus Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Oil and Gas 1 4 3 1 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Universal Energy.

This table compares Universal Energy and Northern Oil and Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $2.10 billion 1.29 $38.76 million $0.33 83.93

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas 1.57% 19.74% 8.14%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Universal Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

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