Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 and last traded at GBX 354, with a volume of 11522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.

Literacy Capital Stock Down 4.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.72. The firm has a market cap of £216.87 million, a PE ratio of -118.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.89.

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About Literacy Capital

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Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

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