Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 and last traded at GBX 354, with a volume of 11522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370.
Literacy Capital Stock Down 4.1%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.72. The firm has a market cap of £216.87 million, a PE ratio of -118.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.89.
About Literacy Capital
It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.
Further Reading
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