Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 34,006 shares.The stock last traded at $164.45 and had previously closed at $166.80.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%
The firm has a market cap of $896.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.94.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
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