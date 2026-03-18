Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 34,006 shares.The stock last traded at $164.45 and had previously closed at $166.80.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $896.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.94.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.