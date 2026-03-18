Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 41912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

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