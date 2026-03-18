Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,451,249 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 5,325,444 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,969,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,969,517 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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