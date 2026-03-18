Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 44.88, with a volume of 287907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.40.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -133.35. The firm has a market cap of £50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.94.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurriaan Dekkers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182, for a total value of £7,280. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline based on the receptors involved in regulation of immune response in oncology and organ damage. Clevegen (bexmarilimab), its investigative precision immunotherapy, is a novel anti-Clever-1 antibody with the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development.

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