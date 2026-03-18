Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 290,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 254,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Gensource Potash Trading Down 17.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

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Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. Gensource Potash Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

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