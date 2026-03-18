BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,768 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 12th total of 104,553 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 821,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 659,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE: MUC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

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