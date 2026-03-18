Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 7,518 shares.The stock last traded at $89.62 and had previously closed at $92.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Swisscom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SCMWY

Swisscom Price Performance

About Swisscom

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $467.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.