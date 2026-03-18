Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 43.78, with a volume of 220675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.60.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultimate Products news, insider Chris Dent sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53, for a total transaction of £5,166.97. Corporate insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

Further Reading

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