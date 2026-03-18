Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,080 and last traded at GBX 5,045.53, with a volume of 10188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,060.
Capital Gearing Trading Down 0.3%
The stock has a market cap of £799.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,997.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,943.91.
Capital Gearing Company Profile
The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.
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