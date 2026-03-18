Paul Howard Sutherland Buys 5,486 Shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $17,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 302,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,152.73. The trade was a 1.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,000 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 10,250 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $31,570.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 10,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,000 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $7,400.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 1,500 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,715.00.

Gaia Trading Down 1.6%

GAIA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 54,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 73,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 630,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaia by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaia to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a subscription-based streaming platform specializing in conscious media, alternative health, spirituality and personal transformation. The company’s digital library features a curated selection of original series, documentaries, yoga and meditation classes, and instructional content aimed at mindfulness, holistic wellness and metaphysical exploration. Gaia’s service is accessible through its website, mobile applications and a variety of connected-TV devices, providing on-demand access to content across multiple channels and formats.

Since launching its streaming service in 2011, Gaia has focused on developing proprietary programming and forging content partnerships with thought leaders, teachers and filmmakers in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, consciousness studies and alternative healing.

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