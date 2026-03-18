iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $506,900.00 in Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,242,500 shares in the company, valued at $227,344,650. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

iRadimed Stock Performance

iRadimed stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. 41,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. iRadimed Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.12.

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iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in iRadimed by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRadimed by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iRadimed by 408.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRadimed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 63,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

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iRadimed Company Profile

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iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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