EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 8549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 3.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of C$193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About EcoSynthetix

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform. Its products include EcoSphere biolatex and DuraBindTM biopolymers. EcoSphere biolatex binders are used by manufacturers within the coated paper and paperboard industry, whereas the DuraBindTM is used in the production of wood composite panels.

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