Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 482.50 and last traded at GBX 481.96, with a volume of 97813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Seplat Energy from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 447.50.

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Seplat Energy Trading Up 4.4%

Seplat Energy Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 310.19.

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Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

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