Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session’s volume of 3,749 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.4668.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.18.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

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