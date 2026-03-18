ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.80. ANA shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of ANA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNPY

ANA Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. ANA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

About ANA

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All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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