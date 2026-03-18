Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

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About Prosiebensat.1 Media

(Get Free Report)

Prosiebensat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) is a leading German media and entertainment company headquartered in Unterföhring, a suburb of Munich. The company’s core business centers on free-to-air television broadcasting, operating well-known channels such as ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins. Through these networks, Prosiebensat.1 delivers a broad mix of programming, including news, sports, entertainment formats and popular international series, targeting primarily German-speaking audiences in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In addition to its linear broadcast activities, Prosiebensat.1 has developed a diversified portfolio of digital and streaming services.

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