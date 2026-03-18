Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 446,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 366,081 shares.The stock last traded at $69.92 and had previously closed at $70.89.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

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Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 788.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 141,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

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